30 killed in Israeli bombing on Gaza school

Thirty Palestinians were killed, most of them children and women, and dozens injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting a school housing displaced people in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip

Gaza: Thirty Palestinians were killed, most of them children and women, and dozens injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting a school housing displaced people in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, medical sources told the media on Thursday morning.

According to the sources, an Israeli fighter jet bombed at least three classrooms with several missiles, Xinhua news agency reported.

In a statement, Hamas-run Gaza government media office condemned Israel's attack on the school as a "terrible massacre," saying that the continued implementation of these attacks by the Israeli army "is clear evidence of the crime of genocide committed against civilians".

The office said that Israel and the US "should bear full responsibility for these crimes that endanger humanity and violate international law".

The Israeli side has yet to respond to the incident.

