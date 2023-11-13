Live
Just In
44 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza since beginning of ground offensive
Tel Aviv: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday announced the death of two more soldiers in Gaza, increasing the total number of troopers killed since the launch of the military's ground offensive on October 27 to 44.
The military has identified the two soldiers as Major Isachar Nathan (28) from Kiryat Malachi and Staff Sgt Itay Shoham (21) hailing from Rosh Hayin.
The army said they were from the elite Commando Brigade unit of the IDF and were killed during fight with Hamas terrorists within the Gaza Strip.
As part of the ongoing ground operation, the Israel army has already reached the centre of Gaza and is set to capture several control centres of Hama,s including the command centres of the terror organisation.
The network of underground tunnels Hamas have proved to be a major bottle neck for the IDF and according to the Israel army there are almost 1,300 of them in the Gaza Strip.