45 punished over China mine gas explosion that killed 11

Beijing: A total of 45 people have been punished for their roles in a coal mine gas explosion in China's Heilongjiang Province that left 11 people dead and six others injured a year ago, local mine safety authorities said.

The gas explosion in Shuangyang Coal Mine in the city of Shuangyashan on November 28, 2023, was a major work safety incident caused by improper operations in serious violations of laws and rules, chaotic safety management and inadequate safety supervision, according to an investigation report released by the Heilongjiang branch of the National Mine Safety Administration, Xinhua news agency reported.

The investigation found that the explosion was directly caused by an excessive concentration of gas and sparks from a power cable failure following the natural discharge of gas and ventilation failure underground in the mine shaft.

Shuangyang Coal Mine is run by Longmay Shuangyashan Mining Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Longmay Mining Holding Group, a major state-owned coal producer in Heilongjiang Province.

The explosion also caused a direct economic loss of 19.5 million yuan (about $2.7 million).

Of the 45 people, six employees of Shuangyang Coal Mine have been detained or put under police investigation. They will receive Party and administrative disciplinary penalties following their judicial punishments, said the investigation team.

Thirty-eight people, including senior officials of Shuangyang Coal Mine, Shuangyashan Mining Co., Ltd., Longmay Mining Holding Group and safety watchdogs, will be subject to Party and administrative disciplinary punishments. One electromechanical maintenance worker will be fired, the investigation team said.

The investigation team added that one person was exempted from any punishment as he died from the explosion.

Shuangyang Coal Mine was given administrative penalties, including a fine, according to the investigation report.



