Gmail Rolls Out Smarter Layout and Gemini AI Tools on Android and iOS

Google is updating Gmail across both Android and iOS with improved design and smarter AI features aimed at boosting user experience.

Android tablet and foldable users will notice a more adaptable interface in landscape mode. The updated layout allows users to drag the divider between the inbox list and email content, adjusting it to their preferred size — or even collapsing it for a single-pane view. This feature is gradually rolling out to both Workspace and personal account holders.

Meanwhile, Gmail for iOS is receiving a visual refresh with Material Design 3, aligning it more closely with the Android and web versions. The update includes rounded “pill-shaped” buttons along the bottom and a smooth, curved search bar at the top. iOS users of Google Calendar are also gaining the ability to create and edit birthday events, a feature Android users already enjoy.

On the AI front, Google is bringing Gemini’s image generation tool directly to Gmail’s sidebar on both Android and iOS for Workspace accounts. Just like on the web, users can create custom images within the app and seamlessly save, copy, or drop them into an email draft.

These updates aim to make Gmail smarter and more intuitive, no matter which device you're using.



