5.0-magnitude earthquake rocks Indonesia
Jakarta: A subterranean earthquake measuring 5.0 in magnitude jolted Indonesia's eastern Central Papua province on Saturday, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.
The quake struck at 12.32 p.m. local time, with its epicentre located 28 km northeast of Puncak Jaya Regency at a depth of 100 km, Xinhua news agency reported.
So far, there have been no preliminary reports of damages or casualties after the earthquake, as confirmed by Caroline, a senior official from Papua's regional disaster management agency.
Details are awaited.
Indonesia, an archipelagic nation on the seismically active "Pacific Ring of Fire," experiences frequent earthquakes.
