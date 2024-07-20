Live
5.7-magnitude earthquake hits off Indonesia's North Sumatra province
Highlights
Jakarta: A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's North Sumatra province on Saturday evening, but did not trigger any large waves, according to the country's meteorology, climatology, and geophysics agency.
The tremors struck at 19:05 Jakarta time (1205 GMT) with the epicentre situated at 153 km southwest of West Nias regency and a depth of 13 km under the seabed, the agency said, Xinhua news agency reported.
The agency officials did not issue a tsunami warning because the tremors were not expected to generate large waves.
Indonesia, an archipelago, is situated on the seismically active "Pacific Ring of Fire," which predisposes the country to frequent earthquakes.
