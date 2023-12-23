Live
- YS Jagan inaugurates Century Ply unit in Gopavaram of Badvel
- L-G recommends CBI inquiry in non-standard drugs procured, supplied in Delhi hospitals
- Podar international school in Hayathnagar celebrates Christmas
- Discovery Oaks school in Hyderabad celebrates first annual day in a grandeur
- Unlicensed drug manufacturing facility busted in Telangana
- Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of India’s Tests against South Africa due to finger injury; Abhimanyu Easwaran named replacement
- Hubble Telescope images galaxy with ‘forbidden’ light
- Virender Singh Yadav to return Padma Shri award over Sanjay Singh's election as WFI prez
- 5 dead, 3 injured in road accident in Philippines
- Hijab is our right, let's live like brothers & sisters: K'taka student Muskan
Just In
6.0 magnitude quake jolts Tonga Islands
Highlights
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 jolted Tonga Islands at 2257 GMT on Friday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.
Beijing: An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 jolted Tonga Islands at 2257 GMT on Friday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 15.04 degrees south latitude and 173.50 degrees west longitude, Xinhua News Agency reported.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS