6.0-magnitude quake strikes central Japan

An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale struck central Japan's Niigata prefecture on Tuesday, more than a week after the massive 7.6-magnitude temblor jolted the neighbouring Ishikawa prefecture on January 1 killing 202 people.

Tokyo : An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale struck central Japan's Niigata prefecture on Tuesday, more than a week after the massive 7.6-magnitude temblor jolted the neighbouring Ishikawa prefecture on January 1 killing 202 people.

The quake occurred at 5.59 p.m. (local time) with the epicenter near Sado Island off Niigata at a depth of 10 km, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.

It measured 5 Lower on the country's seismic scale of 7, Xinhua news agency quoted the JMA as saying No tsunami warnings were issued and no reports of injuries or damages were immediately available. The Niigata quake came amid a series of aftershocks which followed the January 1 Noto Peninsula Earthquake.

As of Tuesday, the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa has recorded 1,248 tremors rated at least 1 on the country's seven-point seismic intensity scale since the January 1 earthquake, according to public broadcaster NHK.

