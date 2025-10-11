And the Nobel Peace Prize goes to… Venezuelan dissident María

Oslo: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, winning recognition as a woman “who keeps the flame of democracy burning amid a growing darkness.”

The former opposition presidential candidate was lauded for being a “key, unifying figure" in the once deeply divided opposition to President Nicolas Maduro's government, said Jorgen Watne Frydnes, chair of the Norwegian Nobel committee.

“In the past year, Ms Machado has been forced to live in hiding," Watne Frydnes said. Despite serious threats against her life, she has remained in the country, a choice that has inspired millions. When authoritarians seize power, it is crucial to recognise courageous defenders of freedom who rise and resist.” He told the AP that the committee was able to reach Machado just before the announcement and “it came as a surprise.”

Exiled opposition candidate celebrates Machado's ally, Edmundo Gonzalez, who lives in exile in Spain, posted a short video of himself speaking by phone with Machado. “I am in shock,” she said, adding, “I cannot believe it.” Gonzalez celebrated Machado's Nobel win in a post on X, calling it a “very well-deserved recognition for the long fight of a woman and of a whole people for our freedom and democracy.”

Maduro's government has routinely targeted its real or perceived opponents. Machado, who turned 58 this week, was set to run against Maduro, but the government disqualified her. Gonzalez, who had never run for office before, took her place.

The lead-up to the election saw widespread repression, including disqualifications, arrests and human rights violations. Crackdown on dissent The crackdown on dissent only increased after the country's National Electoral Council, which is stacked with Maduro loyalists, declared him the winner despite credible evidence to the contrary.

The election results announced by the Electoral Council sparked protests across the country, to which the government responded with force, resulting in more than 20 people dead.

They also prompted an end to diplomatic relations between Venezuela and various foreign countries, including Argentina. Machado went into hiding and has not been seen in public since January. A Venezuelan court issued an arrest warrant for Gonzalez over the publication of election results. He went into exile in Spain and was granted asylum.

Before dawn in Caracas, with few vehicles out yet on the Venezuelan capital's usually crowded streets, some people heading to work expressed disbelief at the news of Machado's win. “I don't know what can be done to improve the situation, but she deserves it," said Sandra Martinez, 32, as she waited at a bus stop. "She's a great woman.”

Support for Machado and the opposition in general has decreased since the July 2024 election, particularly since January, when Maduro was sworn in for a third six-year term, and disappointment set in. Last year, Machado and Gonzalez were awarded the European Union's top human rights honour, the Sakharov Prize. Machado becomes the 20th woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize, of the 112 individuals who have been honoured.