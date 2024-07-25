Australia reports midair collision between two helicopters in Kimberley region

Sydney: Two helicopters were reported to have collided in midair on Thursday in Western Australia, with injuries unknown at the current stage.

According to a statement by the Western Australia Police Force, the incident took place near Mount Anderson Station in Camballin, a small town in the state's Kimberley region, Xinhua news agency reported.

Emergency services were notified of the crash at about 6:20 a.m. local time on Thursday morning.

"Early indications suggest two helicopters collided shortly after take-off. It is believed both helicopters were solely occupied by a pilot," police said.

Authorities also noted that at this time, details of those on board and the extent of their injuries are unknown.