BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi celebrates its first Maha Shivratri festival

New Delhi: The first Hindu temple in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) celebrated its first festival -- Maha Shivratri -- on Friday, almost a month after its inauguration.

While the countrymen thronged Shiva temples to pay their obeisance to the Lord on Friday, the Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi also saw a large number of devotees converging from various parts of the Gulf nation to offer prayers at the BAPS temple.

The temple constructed and run by the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) was inaugurated on February 14 in the presence of thousands of Hindu saints, Mahant Swami ji Maharaj and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Friday, the temple was adorned with vibrant colours for the occasion of Shivratri with thousands of devotees gathering there to celebrate the revered day.

The festivities at the temple began with prayers for Lord Shiva and concluded with a 'havan'. Throughout the day, the temple saw a rush of devotees lined up at the gates to get a 'darshan' of the deity.

After offering prayers at the temple, many of the devotees said they were left overwhelmed by the grandeur and magnificence of the recently-built BAPS Hindu mandir.

Maha Shivratri, an annual Hindu festival, is considered the most sacred day to worship Lord Shiva.

On this day, devotees collect water from River Ganga and offer it to the deity.