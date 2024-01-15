Belgian ex PM backs India’s claim for permanent seat at UNSC

Live
In a powerful endorsement of India’s rising global stature, Yves Leterme, former Prime Minister of Belgium, has voiced his support for India’s inclusion as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).
Leterme’s endorsement stems from his belief that international institutions need to evolve and reflect the dynamics of the 21st century, becoming more representative of the current global order. Leterme lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his pivotal role in escalating India’s geopolitical profile.
He acknowledged India’s right to a stronger position in international affairs, given its significant contributions and the role it plays in global geopolitics.
