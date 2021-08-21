BIG BREAKING: Taliban Seized 150 Passengers At Kabul Airport Where The Majority Of Them Are Estimated To Be Indian



On their way to the International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan's capital, Taliban militants kidnapped 150 people. The majority of them are estimated to be Indian nationals. The incident has been confirmed by local media. All of these persons were abducted near Kabul's Hamid Karzai Airport. Every one of these people were abducted this morning near Kabul's Hamid Karzai Airport.



Men affiliated with the Taliban have abducted over 150 people, mostly Indian citizens, from an area close to Hamid Karzai International Airport earlier this morning, a source confirmed to Kabul Now. pic.twitter.com/IYuiWWnHmL — Kabul Now (@KabulNow) August 21, 2021





Following that, a group of Taliban arrived and brought them to Tarakhil, which is east of Kabul. The Indians were beaten severely during this time. According to the report, he jumped by opening the minivan's window and saved their life.

More updates are yet to come on the incident.