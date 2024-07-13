Live
Cambodia advises fishermen, tourists to stay off the sea due to bad weather
Cambodia on Saturday advised fishermen and travelers not to venture out to sea from July 13 to 15 as the kingdom is suffering from the impact of a depression.
Cambodia will be affected by a tropical depression, which is brewing over the Gulf of Thailand, the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology said in a statement, reported Xinhua news agency.
Such a situation will cause low-to-moderate rainfall in the lowland, highland, and coastal areas in the Southeast Asian country, the statement said.
"For the coastal area, there will be rainfall with thunder, lightning, and strong wind," the statement said. "Sea waves will vary between 0.5 metre and 1.5 metres."
The statement urged people to be extra-vigilant to avoid any possible dangers.
The Preah Sihanouk Provincial Administration said in an announcement on Saturday that tour boat operators, taxi boats, and fishermen must halt their trips to sea during the above-mentioned period.
"Fishing in the sea and ferrying tourists to different islands must be temporarily suspended until the weather has improved," the announcement said.