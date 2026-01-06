WOS 5th Foundation Day fete on Jan 14

Bhubaneswar: The World Odisha Society (WOS) will celebrate its fifth Foundation Day on January 14 at New Delhi. The society, founded on the auspicious day of Makar Sankranti in 2021, marks the milestone to connect the globalOdia diaspora and channelise efforts for Odisha’s development.

A mammoth festival entitled Utkala Utsaba will be organised in a hybrid mode to commemorate the grand occasion, said WOS Chairman Kishore Dwibedi. Rich performing art forms, vibrant cultural heritage and lofty traditional ethos of Odisha will be showcased during the mega event.

While distinguished dignitaries of Delhi and National Capital Region are expected to congregate at the venue of the ceremony at Civil Services Officers’ Institute at Kasturba Gandhi Marg in large numbers, members and office-bearers of WOS, top notch non-resident Odia leaders and representatives of Odia Samajas from across the globe are expected to take part in the celebration through virtual mode.

A brainstorming session entitled “Vibrant Odisha Summit” will be hosted by WOS. Eminent commentators and erudite thought leaders will present their views on the topic “Golden Odisha @ 2036.” A colourful souvenir ‘Swarnima’ is slated to be released.