Plastic-free awareness drive held at forest picnic spots

Rayagada: In a significant step towards environmental protection, the Rayagada Forest Division organised a forest range-level plastic-free awareness programme at popular picnic sites under its jurisdiction. The initiative was conducted at the picnic spots of Talgumma under Gumma section and Haluwa under Rayagada section.

The primary objective of the programme was to sensitise local communities and visitors on the harmful impact of plastic pollution and to promote the use of eco-friendly alternatives, particularly in forest picnic areas that are increasingly affected by non-biodegradable waste.

The programme witnessed active participation from Self-Help Groups of Gumma and Haluwa gram panchayats, local villagers, school teachers, students, officials and staff of the Rayagada District Pollution Control Board, and all forest personnel of the Rayagada Forest Division. Their collective involvement underscored the importance of community participation in environmental conservation.

The programme was inaugurated by Divisional Forest Officer Sachin Annasaheb Ohol, who emphasised the urgent need to protect forest ecosystems from plastic pollution. He highlighted how responsible behaviour by visitors and adoption of sustainable practices can help preserve natural picnic sites for future generations.

Officials from Rayagada District Pollution Control Board elaborated on the long-term environmental hazards posed by plastic waste. The Assistant Conservator of Forests, Ashok Kumar Pradhan, explained practical measures to reduce plastic usage at picnic spots and outlined the environmental consequences of indiscriminate disposal of plastic. He also guided participants on what materials should be used and avoided while visiting forest recreation areas.

Addressing the gathering, local representatives, including the sarpanch of Haluwa gram panchayat and heads of nearby schools, said how plastic, a toxic and non-degradable material, has become deeply embedded in daily life. They said it poses serious threat to human health and environment. They urged people to adopt simple but effective steps to make their surroundings plastic-free.

As part of the programme, officials, villagers, teachers and students jointly carried out a cleanliness drive at Talgumma and Haluwa picnic sites. Large quantities of accumulated plastic waste such as polythene bags, water pouches, food wrappers, laminated spice packets and paper plates were collected and removed. Participants also took a pledge to refrain from littering plastic waste in forest areas in the future. Dustbins were installed at the picnic sites to encourage proper waste disposal.