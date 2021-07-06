Canada eases travel curbs on citizens, international students

Plattsburgh: The first phase of Canada's gradual border reopening began on Monday. Fully vaccinated Canadians, permanent residents, international students and other essential travellers can now enter Canada without a two-week quarantine, announced the Public Health Agency of Canada.

However, all travellers will have to isolate at a government-approved hotel for three days while awaiting the result of their Covid-19 test done on arrival.

Isolation is not required for individuals who are fully vaccinated with any of the vaccines approved by Canada. The country has so far approved the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Astra Zeneca/Covishield, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Direct flights from India are banned till July 21 until further notice. Those travelling to Canada via connecting flights will have to offer negative Covid test results, which must be conducted at the final point of departure before entering Canada.