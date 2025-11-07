The celebrations grew more intense when Zohran Mamdani praised his Indian-born parents in his address, and quoted an historic message from India's first premier and transformed his win into a raucous Bollywood-style party in the streets.

"We're extremely satisfied with him. He's accomplished something extraordinary," his maternal uncle, Vikram Nair, told The Associated Press. The phone is still ringing with friends and relatives eager to host celebrations to celebrate the victory.

"We'll definitely organize something soon," said the man adding that the family is hoping Zohran is able join in as the celebrations take place.

The 34-year-old Mamdani was raised in Uganda He is now scheduled to become the city's youngest mayor in more than 100 years and the city's very first Muslim mayor as he begins his official term beginning on the 1st day of January.

At a lively party on Tuesday evening, Mamdani delivered a sincere speech that was inspired by Jawaharlal Nehru's ignominious" Appointment with fortune" address which was first delivered on the night prior to India was granted independence in 1947.

Quoted by Nehru, Mamdani said," A moment comes, but infrequently in history, when we step out from the old to the new." Mamdani continued to inform the crowd that" Tonight, we've stepped out from the old into the new," and entered applause from the crowd.

As his speech came end and the iconic song that was Dhoom's title track in the film Bollywood film Dhoom played into the room. Mamdani was proudly seated with his parents and partner, Rama Duwaji, by his close by.

Her mother, Mira Nair, is an award-winning Indian filmmaker, known by her films Monsoon wedding, The Namesake along with Mississippi Masala as well as has been nominated to win one of the Academy Award. Its father, Mahmood Mamdani, is an acknowledged anthropology professor of anthropology at Columbia University.