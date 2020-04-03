China maal: Nepal Government returns coronavirus testing kits

Kathmandu: The Nepal government has scrapped a major deal for coronavirus testing kits and protective gears signed with a private Chinese company after finding them be of sub-standard quality, according to a senior official. Omni Business Corporate International had committed to supply 19 items, including protective gears and testing kits to the Nepal Government amidst the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed the lives of over 50,000 people and infected more than 1 million worldwide.



"We have scrapped the deal we signed with Omni Business Corporate International, which had committed to supply 19 items including protective gear and testing kits," Mahendra Prasad Shrestha, Director-General of the Department of Health Services, said. He said the Chinese company has so far supplied Nepal up to 10 per cent of the total items. "We will call another tender tomorrow and purchase the necessary equipment through a fast track process." The cancellation comes amidst widespread criticism and suspicion of apparent irregularities in a deal signed with a private company for the purchase and supply of various medical equipment to contain the coronavirus infection and the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The first consignment was brought from Guangzhu province of China on Sunday on a Nepal Airlines plane. The Department of Health Services on March 26 awarded the tender to Omni Business Corporate International for medical equipment necessary to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.