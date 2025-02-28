Deadly blast during Friday prayers claims several lives in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Islamabad: Several people are believed to have lost their lives and dozens injured in a suspected suicide blast during Friday prayers that ripped through Darul Uloom Haqqania in Akhora Khattak area near Nowshehra city of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

As per initial details, the suicide bomber was present in the main hall of the mosque during Friday prayers and exploded himself as the prayers were concluding.

Locals of the Akhora Khattak confirmed to IANS that till now at least five people have died while over a dozen others are injured. The number of casualties is expected to rise as a large number of people were inside the mosque when the explosion took place.

"At least five people are dead while over 12 are critically injured till now. Senior religious leader Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani has also been critically injured in the blast," confirmed Zulfiqar Hameed, Inspector General (IG) of Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Hospital sources say that the casualties are expected to rise as the majority of the injured, who have been brought to the facility, are in a critical condition.

Other sources in Akhora Khattak maintain that more than 24 people present in the mosque have been critically injured in the blast.

Initial investigations have revealed that the target of the suicide bomber was Maulana Hamidul Haq, senior leader of religious political party Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Samiul Haq (JUI-S).

Darul Uloom Haqqnia Akhora Khattak is one of the most influential and massive religious schools in Pakistan. The madrasa hosts thousands of students and is known for being supportive of the Afghan Taliban and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

JUI-S founder, Late Maulana Samiul Haq was a very vocal voice who supported the Taliban. Maulana Samiul Haq was killed at his residence in Rawalpindi in November 2018 by unknown attackers.

Darul Uloom Haqqania is also known for being the initial schooling place of many TTP and the Afghan Taliban commanders.

The latest attack has not yet been claimed by any organisations. However, it is expected that the Taliban rivals, Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) or its affiliate group Daesh, may be behind the attack.



