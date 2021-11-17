Dubai Five Year Multiple Entry Visa - Find Details

On Tuesday, the emirate's General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA) formally launched the visa scheme.

"The new five-year multi-entry visa is the latest in a series of initiatives launched by Dubai to create new opportunities for professionals and talented individuals across the world," said Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council.

"Visitors are being offered an experience that is not only productive for work and business but also enriching in terms of lifestyle and culture," Sheikh Hamdan said, stressing that the city has been steadily rising as one of the world's biggest hubs for travel, business, investment and talent.

The GDRFA-Dubai has already started issuing new visas to employees of multinational companies, allowing them to visit and stay in the country for 90 days. They also have the option to extend their stay for another 90 days.

Introduced in cooperation with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the initiative seeks to simplify visa application procedures further; provide easy access to the city, and extend the stay of international visitors.

Here are some critical details about the new scheme:

Who will benefit from the five-year multiple entry visa?

It is especially beneficial for employees of foreign-owned companies.

As per a Press release from the Dubai Media Office, "It enables the companies to participate in events, conferences, training courses, exhibitions and similar activities hosted in Dubai by these companies."

Has the visa been activated?

Yes. The GDRFA-Dubai has started issuing new visas to employees of multinational companies.

How many days can visa holders stay in the UAE?

With this multiple entry visa, visitors can stay in the country for 90 days. They also have the option to extend it for another 90 days.

Increase in visa applications

The initiative is the latest in a series of new visa schemes the city has implemented. The others include the Golden Visa for real estate and business entrepreneurs and investors and retirement and virtual work visas. These new programs have led to a significant increase in the number of recently issued entry visas, according to the GDRFA.

