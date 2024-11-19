  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

EU FMs discuss Ukraine, no common position on lifting weapons restrictions

EU FMs discuss Ukraine, no common position on lifting weapons restrictions
x
Highlights

Foreign affairs ministers of the European Union gathered in Brussels Monday to mainly discuss the Ukraine issue, including US President Joe Biden's decision to allow Kyiv to deploy US long-range missiles for strikes inside Russia.

Brussels: Foreign affairs ministers of the European Union gathered in Brussels Monday to mainly discuss the Ukraine issue, including US President Joe Biden's decision to allow Kyiv to deploy US long-range missiles for strikes inside Russia.

European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell confirmed that Ukraine has received US permission to strike up to 300 km deep into Russian territory, Xinhua news agency reported.

He also said the EU foreign ministers have discussed military and financial support for Ukraine. But on lifting these restrictions, Borrell noted that the EU countries have not developed a common position.

"Today, in particular, there has been no position on this. Each country makes its own decision," Borrell said after the ministerial meeting.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday reiterated his decision not to give Ukraine Taurus long-range missiles.

In addition, Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto described the White House's approval for Ukraine to use US-supplied long-range missiles as an "extremely dangerous" step that could escalate the conflict, according to a statement posted on Facebook on Monday.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick