Poll Reveals Major Obstacle to Trump’s Trade Deal: Trump Himself

A new poll indicates that former President Donald Trump may be the biggest barrier to public support for a key trade deal he once championed.

According to the survey, while aspects of the trade agreement are viewed favorably by a significant portion of voters, support drops sharply when the deal is associated directly with Trump. The findings suggest that personal views of the former president are influencing public opinion on policy—regardless of the policy's content or potential benefits.

The deal in question, a revised version of NAFTA known as the USMCA (United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement), was signed into law during Trump’s presidency as a signature achievement of his trade agenda. The agreement was designed to modernize trade between the three nations, addressing areas like labor protections, digital commerce, and intellectual property.

However, the poll shows that voter attitudes toward the trade pact vary dramatically depending on whether Trump’s name is attached. When respondents were asked about the trade deal without any mention of Trump, support was considerably higher. Once his name was introduced, support declined—particularly among Democratic and independent voters.

Analysts say the results reflect the deeply polarized political climate and underscore how Trump’s polarizing reputation continues to shape public discourse.

“Even policies with broad bipartisan support can become divisive when Trump’s name is involved,” said one political strategist. “It’s a reminder that in this political environment, the messenger can matter as much as the message.”

The findings could have implications for Trump as he continues to promote his past achievements during a possible 2024 campaign. While trade was once a key component of his populist platform, the data suggests that associating himself too closely with certain policies could backfire—at least among undecided or swing voters.

The poll also raises questions about how future candidates from either party might approach trade and economic messaging. If the issue becomes entangled with individual political figures, even well-received policies may struggle to gain traction.

As the political landscape heats up ahead of the next election cycle, the challenge for Trump—and for any candidate seeking to revive or revise trade policy—may lie not just in the details of the deal, but in overcoming the baggage that comes with it.