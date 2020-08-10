Face masks now mandatory in many parts of Paris
The mandatory wearing of face masks while outdoors in many parts of Paris came into effect on Monday, after authorities imposed new measures to curb COVID-19 spread in the French capital.
The order applies to people aged 11 and over in crowded areas, such as along the banks of the River Seine and open-air markets, the BBC quoted the police as saying.
More than 100 streets are covered by the order, according to a list sent out by the police.
However, some popular tourist hotspots, such as the Eiffel Tower, the Arc de Triomphe and the Champs-Elysees, were exempt from the new rules.
Face masks are already compulsory in enclosed public spaces in France.
Violators risk of a fine of 135 euros.
After a strict lockdown, France had flattened the curve of new infections but, since the start of July, cases have been on the rise again.
As of Monday, the country reported a total of 235,237 COVID-19 cases, with 30,327 deaths.