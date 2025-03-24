Greenland Boycotts US Second Lady’s Visit Over US Buyout Plans and Sovereignty Concerns

Greenland’s leadership has strongly opposed the upcoming visit of Usha Vance, the Second Lady of the United States, amid ongoing tensions over US ambitions to acquire the semi-autonomous Danish territory. Greenland’s interim government, led by outgoing Prime Minister Mute Egede, has announced a boycott of the visit, calling it a "provocation."

The US delegation, which includes National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Energy Secretary Chris Wright, is scheduled to visit Greenland’s US military base from March 27 to March 29, 2025. The visit follows a private trip by Donald Trump Jr. two months earlier, further fueling concerns over US intentions.

Greenland Rejects US Expansionist Moves

Former US President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in acquiring Greenland, citing national security concerns and its vast mineral resources. His rhetoric has escalated to the point of suggesting that Washington may use force if necessary.

In response, Greenlandic leaders have condemned the visit, emphasizing that while they cannot legally prevent the delegation from accessing the US military base under existing treaties, they refuse to engage with American officials.

“Until recently, we trusted the Americans as allies and friends, but that time is over,” said Prime Minister Mute Egede, who has accused Washington of disregarding Greenland’s sovereignty. Jens-Frederik Nielsen, leader of the newly elected pro-business Democrats party, also criticized the visit’s timing, stating, “We must not be forced into a power game we did not choose.”

White House Defends Visit Amid Backlash

Despite mounting criticism, Usha Vance defended her visit, stating that it aims to “celebrate the long history of mutual respect and cooperation” between Greenland and the US. The White House also downplayed concerns, emphasizing that the visit is focused on cultural exchange, economic cooperation, and attending a dogsled race sponsored by the US.

However, security preparations suggest heightened tensions. Washington has deployed two Hercules military transport planes carrying security personnel and bulletproof vehicles, while Denmark has sent extra police reinforcements to Greenland’s capital, Nuuk.

Strategic Interests at Play

The delegation is expected to visit the US space base in Pituffik, a key site for ballistic missile warning systems due to its strategic location between Europe and North America.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has expressed concerns over the visit, stressing that Denmark expects the US to respect Greenland’s sovereignty and consult Copenhagen on such matters.

As Greenland remains in political transition following its March 11 parliamentary election, tensions with the US over its territorial ambitions and military presence continue to escalate.