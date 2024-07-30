  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Hezbollah member killed in Israeli airstrike on Lebanese village

Hezbollah member killed in Israeli airstrike on Lebanese village
x
Highlights

A Hezbollah member was killed on Tuesday in an Israeli airstrike on the village of Bayt Lif in the central part of the border area in southern Lebanon, military sources said.

Beirut: A Hezbollah member was killed on Tuesday in an Israeli airstrike on the village of Bayt Lif in the central part of the border area in southern Lebanon, military sources said.

The military sources, who spoke anonymously to Xinhua news agency, said that Israel launched an air-to-ground missile on a house in Bayt Lif, killing Hezbollah member Hassan Hussein Malek.

Israeli drones and warplanes carried out three raids at dawn on three border towns and villages in southern Lebanon, while Israeli artillery targeted six towns and villages with about 25 shells.

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on October 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah toward Israel in solidarity with Hamas' attack on Israel a day before. Israel retaliated by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.

Recently, Israel has been threatening to launch a military operation against Hezbollah after a rocket fell in the town of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights on Saturday, killing 12 people and wounding several others.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X