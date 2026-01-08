Mumbai Mayor Will Be Marathi Hindu, Says Devendra Fadnavis Ahead Of BMC Polls

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that Mumbai’s next mayor would be a Marathi Hindu, responding to political remarks and criticism ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections scheduled for January 15. Speaking at a Mumbai Manthan event, Fadnavis reaffirmed the BJP’s ideology of putting the nation first and rejected allegations that the party seeks to divide voters along linguistic lines.

When asked directly whether the mayor’s post was reserved for Marathi Hindus, Fadnavis replied affirmatively and explained that local leadership naturally reflects regional identity. He compared the situation to other cities, stating that just as people expect a Tamil mayor in Chennai, Mumbai’s mayor would be Marathi.

His remarks came in the backdrop of a renewed Marathi versus non-Marathi debate after BJP leader Kripashankar Singh spoke about ensuring the election of a north Indian, Hindi-speaking mayor in the Mira Bhayandar municipal corporation. The comment drew sharp criticism from Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.

Defending Singh, Fadnavis said north Indians were not outsiders but questioned the opposition’s silence over AIMIM leader Waris Pathan’s statement suggesting that a burqa-clad practising Muslim could become Mumbai’s mayor. He said the BJP’s response was aimed at addressing this selective outrage and connecting with the city’s Marathi population.

Expressing confidence in the BJP’s prospects, Fadnavis said the party enjoyed support from both Marathi and non-Marathi voters and predicted victories in the BMC and other civic polls. He added that even political reunions among rivals would not dent the BJP’s vote share.