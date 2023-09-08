HK hit by heaviest rainfall in nearly 140 years

Hong Kong: Hong Kong was battered by the heaviest rainfall in nearly 140 years, leading to widespread flooding and waterlogging, authorities said on Friday.

On Friday, streets and subway stations were inundated, with schools and workplaces ordered to shut down, reports the BBC.

The weather bureau said the downpour, which began on Thursday, is the biggest to hit the city in nearly 140 years.

Emergency services said more than 100 people were taken to hospitals and several rescues had taken place.

Pictures from the city on Thursday night showed the torrential rain flooding streets, shopping centres and public transport.

Videos on social media showed people climbing on to cars and other elevated platforms to escape the waters, which have risen several metres-high in some areas, blocking off subway entrances, the BBC reported.

Hong Kong's cross harbour tunnel, a key route connecting the main island to the Kowloon peninsula in its north, was inundated.

The rain also triggered landslides in Hong Kong's mountainous areas, blocking some highways.

By Friday afternoon, the downpours had somewhat eased with authorities downgrading the rainstorm from a "black" warning to "amber" alert.

But they warned showers were expected to persist until Saturday.