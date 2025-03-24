In Singapore, Sonowal spotlights India's decisive maritime initiatives

Singapore : Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday spotlighted India's decisive maritime initiatives that are injecting fresh momentum into global shipping while addressing the high-level dialogue on 'Navigating Global Maritime Trends in 2025 and Beyond' at the Singapore Maritime Week.

These efforts, being made under the "visionary leadership" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Sonowal, are enhancing connectivity, strengthening supply chains and improving Ease of Doing Business (EoDB).

"We are also laying the foundation for a robust shipbuilding industry while prioritising sustainability, including the development of Green Shipping Corridors. Guided by the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, these steps are shaping a maritime future that is green, secure, efficient and inclusive," said Sonowal.

The minister is currently on a three-day visit to the country at the invitation of the Government of Singapore as India seeks to boost maritime cooperation.

Sonowal is also holding discussions with counterparts from several participating countries on the sidelines of the Singapore Maritime Week.

"Delighted to attend the inauguration of the Singapore Maritime Week 2025. Really glad to listen to the inaugural address by former Prime Minister and Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who spoke on the growing India-Singapore maritime ties. It is an honour to represent India at the annual gathering of the international maritime community, as we look to foster global collaborations and showcase India's potential as a future-ready maritime investment destination," Sonowal posted on X.

At the key event, the minister also held productive discussions with industry leaders on India's maritime potential.

"Positioned to offer top-tier opportunities, India welcomes the global maritime community to invest and tap into its immense prospects," he said.

The Union Minister also met senior ministers of the Singapore government, including Lee Hsien Loong, Murali Pillai, Dr Amy Khor among others.

"Good bilateral discussion with France Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot on the sidelines of Singapore Maritime Week. Talked about growing India-France maritime ties and shared role in the global shipping industry," Sonowal posted on X on Monday.

He will also meet Brigit Gijsbers of the Netherlands during a bilateral meeting to further strengthen the bilateral maritime relationship between the two countries.

Earlier in the day, the Union Minister interacted with the Indian diaspora. On Sunday, he visited the INA Memorial in Singapore accompanied by the High Commissioner of India to Singapore.