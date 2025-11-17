International Men's Day 2025: Date, Theme and Meaning

The day appreciates men for what they do in families and society. It also highlights men’s health and the problems men face.

International Men’s Day 2025 will be held on 19 November 2025. The theme for 2025 is “Celebrating Men and Boys.”

Some countries will also use “Supporting Men and Boys.”

Many groups will focus on mental health and suicide prevention. The day began in 1999 in Trinidad and Tobago.

Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh started it to honour his father.

Today, more than 80 countries observe this day.

International Men’s Day focuses on:

Good male role models

Men’s work at home and in society

Men’s physical and mental health

Areas where men face unfair treatment

Better relationships between genders

Helping men and boys grow

The day talks about men’s stress and emotions.

It promotes respect, equality, and healthy families.

People celebrate through seminars, events, and online talks.

Schools, NGOs, and offices hold activities to support men’s wellness.

19 November was chosen because it is Dr. Teelucksingh’s father’s birthday.

It also marks a day of unity in Trinidad and Tobago.

The date stands for positive male influence.