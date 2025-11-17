  1. Home
International Men's Day 2025: Date, Theme and Meaning

  • Created On:  17 Nov 2025 3:31 PM IST
International Mens Day 2025: Date, Theme and Meaning
International Men’s Day 2025 will be celebrated on 19 November. The theme is “Celebrating Men and Boys,” focusing on health, equality, and positive male roles.

The day appreciates men for what they do in families and society. It also highlights men’s health and the problems men face.

International Men’s Day 2025 will be held on 19 November 2025. The theme for 2025 is “Celebrating Men and Boys.”

Some countries will also use “Supporting Men and Boys.”

Many groups will focus on mental health and suicide prevention. The day began in 1999 in Trinidad and Tobago.

Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh started it to honour his father.

Today, more than 80 countries observe this day.

International Men’s Day focuses on:

  • Good male role models
  • Men’s work at home and in society
  • Men’s physical and mental health
  • Areas where men face unfair treatment
  • Better relationships between genders

Helping men and boys grow

The day talks about men’s stress and emotions.

It promotes respect, equality, and healthy families.

People celebrate through seminars, events, and online talks.

Schools, NGOs, and offices hold activities to support men’s wellness.

19 November was chosen because it is Dr. Teelucksingh’s father’s birthday.

It also marks a day of unity in Trinidad and Tobago.

The date stands for positive male influence.

