Israel, Hamas agree to pause war in Gaza

Israel, Hamas agree to pause war in Gaza
Cairo: Israel and Hamas have agreed to a pause in their devastating two-year war and the release of the remaining hostages in exchange for Palestinian...

Cairo: Israel and Hamas have agreed to a pause in their devastating two-year war and the release of the remaining hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners — a breakthrough greeted with joy and relief Thursday but also caution.

Uncertainty remains about aspects of the broader peace plan advanced by the administration of US President Donald Trump — such as whether and how Hamas will disarm and who will govern Gaza.

But the sides appear closer than they have been in months to ending a war that has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians.

