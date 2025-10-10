Live
Israel, Hamas agree to pause war in Gaza
Highlights
Cairo: Israel and Hamas have agreed to a pause in their devastating two-year war and the release of the remaining hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners — a breakthrough greeted with joy and relief Thursday but also caution.
Uncertainty remains about aspects of the broader peace plan advanced by the administration of US President Donald Trump — such as whether and how Hamas will disarm and who will govern Gaza.
But the sides appear closer than they have been in months to ending a war that has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians.
