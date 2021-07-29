Top
Israel to vaccinate elderly with 3rd Pfizer dose

Elderly citizens will be vaccinated with Pfizer's third dose in Israel

Highlights

Israel is expected to start vaccinating the country's elderly citizens against Covid-19 with a third dose of the Pfizer jab.

Israel is expected to start vaccinating the country's elderly citizens against Covid-19 with a third dose of the Pfizer jab, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Thursday.

A vast majority of its Management Team of Epidemics recommended vaccinating the elderly, but opinions in the group were divided over the minimum age to be vaccinated, which ranges from 60 to 70, the Mnistry said.

The recommendation was passed to the Director General of the Ministry, Nachman Ash, who would decide within days when the third vaccination jabs would begin and at what ages, reports Xinhua news agency.

The vaccination campaign in Israel began on December 20, 2020, and was intended in the first phase for medical staff, people aged over 65, and chronic patients.

Since then, the vaccine eligibility age has gradually decreased, and currently all people aged 12 and over are eligible to get vaccinated with the first and second doses.

On July 12, Israel started offering the third dose for adults with weak immune systems.

