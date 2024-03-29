Live
- NCP MLA Nilesh Lanke quits, to contest LS election from Ahmednagar as NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar nominee
- Indian Navy's operation underway to rescue vessel hijacked by pirates
- Maha Politics: PJP fields Dinesh Bub from Amravati against BJP nominee Navneet Rana
- Maharashtra: VBA's Prakash Ambedkar plans 'third front' ahead of Lok Sabha polls
- Eastern Railway renews efforts to complete Tarakeswar-Bishnupur project
- Take legal action against Operation Lotus: Congress leader dares Punjab CM
- Delhi court seeks Tihar officials' reply on BRS leader Kavitha's plea alleging no home-cooked food, medicines given
- Telugu Desam Party Foundation Day Celebrations in Nagar Kurnool
- Bharat Prasad should win with a huge majority: Elleni Sudhakar Rao
- SI Narender Reddy registered the case of missing minor girl
Just In
Israeli airstrikes kill 36 military personnel in Syria
Thirty-six Syrian military personnel were killed in multiple Israeli airstrikes that targeted military bases in Syria's northern city of Aleppo early Friday.
Damascus: Thirty-six Syrian military personnel were killed in multiple Israeli airstrikes that targeted military bases in Syria's northern city of Aleppo early Friday.
The strikes hit a Hezbollah warehouse in the Jibrin area near Aleppo International Airport, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
The Britain-based watchdog group said the attacks, which reverberated across the northern Aleppo countryside for about three hours, resulted in the most deaths of Syrian military personnel due to Israeli airstrikes, Xinhua news agency reported.
Defence factories in the Safira area were also targeted, the watchdog added.
A statement from the Syrian Defense Ministry said that around 1.45 a.m. local time on Friday (2245 GMT Thursday), the Israeli military launched aerial attacks from the direction of Athria, southeast of Aleppo, targeting multiple locations in the Aleppo countryside.