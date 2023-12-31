  • Menu
Israeli attacks kill 64 people in Gaza

Israeli attacks kill 64 people in Gaza
At least 64 people have been killed and 186 wounded in Israeli attacks in Gaza in the past 24 hours, Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Tel Aviv: At least 64 people have been killed and 186 wounded in Israeli attacks in Gaza in the past 24 hours, Palestinian Health Ministry said.

These people were killed during Israel armed forces attacks in central Gaza strip where an IDF Brigade is stationed.

At least 21,672 people in Gaza have been killed and 56,165 injured in Israeli counteroffensive.

Several other Palestinians were killed in West Bank.

With discussions of an immediate release of 50 hostages kidnapped from Israel on October 7 being discussed at the highest levels, the Hamas side have put forward a condition of truce which the people of Palestines want badly.

