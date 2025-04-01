Live
- Children live in harrowing conditions at brick kilns
- Fire breaks out at hospital in Laxmi Nagar, no casualties
- Two siblings killed after LPG cylinder explodes
- Hyd’bad Water Board restores damaged pump
- ORR toll rates hiked
- Elderly pension distribution begins in AP, CM Chandrababu to participate in Bapatla
- Cong, BRS, MIM conspiring together: Bandi
- It’s BJP vs AIMIM: Tight fight likely for MLC seat under LAC
- Bandi Sanjay condemns lathi-charge on UoH students
- KTR slams Cong ‘bulldozer raj’, questions RaGa’s silence on row
Le Pen barred from running for French presidency
Paris: A French court on Monday barred Marine Le Pen from seeking public office for five years, with immediate effect, for embezzlement -- a hammer blow to the far-right leader's presidential hopes and an earthquake for French politics.
Although Le Pen can appeal the verdict, such a move won't suspend her ineligibility, which could rule her out of the 2027 presidential race.
The court ruling was a political as well as a judicial temblor for France, hobbling one of the leading contenders to succeed President Emmanuel Macron at the end of his second and final term, scheduled to last into 2027.
