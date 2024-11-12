Mauritius's opposition coalition wins legislative election

Port-Louis: The Alliance of Change, the opposition coalition led by former Mauritian Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, won the parliamentary election in the island country.

According to final results released on Monday night, the opposition coalition won 60 of the 62 seats, while the People's Alliance of outgoing Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth failed to win any seat, Xinhua news agency reported.

Mauritius's unicameral Parliament has 70 seats. Voters directly elect 62 members of the National Assembly, while the remaining eight will be appointed.

Jugnauth on Monday conceded defeat of his alliance before the announcement of the final results of the polls, which were held on Sunday.

Ramgoolam, 77, is the son of the late Sivosagur Ramgoolam, the first Prime Minister of Mauritius. He became the leader of the Mauritius Labour Party in June 1991 and was elected as a member of Parliament in September as the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly.

He served as Prime Minister of Mauritius from 1995 to 2000 and from 2005 to 2014.