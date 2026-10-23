Melania Trump brokers Ukraine ceasefire: WH

Washington: US First Lady Melania Trump has brokered a temporary ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine in the southern Ukrainian city of Oleshky, securing an agreement to halt military operations to allow humanitarian assistance and the evacuation of civilians trapped in the war-ravaged city.

The ceasefire, scheduled to take effect on October 29, will establish a designated safe passageway for aid deliveries and civilian evacuations.

The agreement follows direct negotiations conducted by Melania Trump and her representative with Russian and Ukrainian leadership. The First Lady served as the "Exclusive Intermediary" between the two countries, helping establish the objectives, procedures, timing and operational arrangements.

The White House described the agreement as a humanitarian intervention aimed at assisting thousands of civilians, particularly elderly residents who remain in the frontline city.

“The situation in Oleshky is dire. Oleshky is a front-line war city on the brink of disaster,” Melania Trump said.

She said the remaining population consisted mainly of elderly residents facing severe shortages of essential supplies.

“The people of Oleshky have limited electricity, live amid mined roads, and endure regular military attacks. It was abundantly clear that without my intervention, the possibility to bring humanitarian aid into the city and to evacuate the elderly would be impossible,” she said.

Under the arrangement, civilian representatives from Russia and Ukraine will jointly assess the needs of residents by visiting their homes.

Those wishing to leave will receive assistance and transportation to destinations of their choice.

“Residents who wish to evacuate will receive coordinated support and transportation to their preferred destination. I anticipate some will want to go to Russia, and some to Ukraine,” the First Lady said.

The agreement also provides for independent media monitoring of the humanitarian operation.

“I have also secured an impartial American media organization to accompany and document Russian and Ukrainian teams on the ground throughout the process,” she said.

According to the statement, the media presence is intended to help ensure that families' preferences are respected during evacuations.

The diplomatic initiative began after Melania Trump learnt about conditions in Oleshky during a private discussion at her Fostering the Future Together event in New York City, held during the 81st United Nations General Assembly.

She subsequently used existing communication channels with Russian and Ukrainian authorities to initiate negotiations.

“My representative and I immediately leveraged the communication channel we established with Russia and Ukraine through the previous six reunifications of 34 children,” she said.

Both governments then assigned teams to coordinate the operational arrangements, including demining, which will be necessary to facilitate safe movement through the conflict zone.

“All parties have worked around the clock since that moment,” she said.



