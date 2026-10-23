Malda BJP leader’s murder: Two accused remanded to 10-day judicial custody

Kolkata: Shatru Ghosh and another accused, Chhotan Ghosh, the two main accused in the murder of Samir Ghosh, a local Bharatiya Janata Party leader in Malda district of West Bengal, were remanded to 10 days of judicial custody on Friday.

Both the accused, who were arrested on Thursday, were presented at a district court in Malda district on Friday and at the end of the hearing, the judge of the district court remanded them to 10 days of judicial custody.

On Wednesday night, when the people were busy with Durga idol immersion, Samir Ghosh was first brutally hacked and then shot from close range, resulting in his death on the spot.

His family members claimed that he was killed because of his active involvement with the BJP for a long time and also alleged that the assassins were closely associated with the former West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee-led faction in the Trinamool Congress. However, the Trinamool Congress leadership in Malda district denied the allegations.

The Malda District Police started an investigation in the matter and arrested the two prime accused in the case.

The incident took place on Wednesday night in the Ramkeli area of English Bazar police station in Malda district. Allegedly, while the people were busy with idol immersion, some people entered Gosh's house.

It is alleged that before anyone realised anything, he was attacked with sharp weapons. After that, he was also shot at close range to ensure his death, his family members alleged.

The brother of the deceased BJP worker said that his brother had been receiving threats in various ways for a long time for his association with the BJP, and he was even asked to leave the locality. He also claimed that the deceased was alone at home at the time of the incident. The miscreants took advantage of that opportunity and entered the house and committed the brutal act.

He also claimed that this murder had been planned for a long time.



