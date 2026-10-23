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Three Revenue Officials Suspended Over Land Irregularities in Huzurnagar
In Short
Those suspended are Huzurnagar Tahsildar Banda Kavitha, Revenue Inspector Kasim Sharif and GPO S K. Jani.
Suryapet: Suryapet District Collector Tejas Nandlal Pawar has suspended three revenue officials over alleged irregularities in land transactions in Huzurnagar.
Those suspended are Huzurnagar Tahsildar Banda Kavitha, Revenue Inspector Kasim Sharif and GPO S K. Jani.
A preliminary inquiry into land transactions involving Survey Nos. 458 and 281 within the Huzurnagar jurisdiction revealed irregularities, prompting the Collector to initiate disciplinary action.
The inquiry found that the transactions had been carried out without thoroughly examining old revenue records and relevant court orders. Taking note of these lapses, the Collector issued suspension orders against the three officials.