Modi's historic visit will solidify India-US ties: Blinken

Washington: Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the US as ‘historic’, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said the visit will solidify the ‘defining relationship’ of the 21st century.

Blinken made these remarks at the annual India Ideas Summit of the US-India Business Council (USIBC) in Washington on Monday ahead of Modi’s visit.

“We’re here almost literally, on the eve of what we believe will be a historic state visit by Prime Minister Modi – one that will further solidify what President Biden has called a ‘defining relationship’ of the 21st century.” He added that India-US ties are centred by economic linkages and that the two nations are working together to design future technologies and the rules regulating them.

“At the heart of our strategic partnership is our economic ties. And under the leadership of President Biden and Prime Minister Modi – and private sector leaders like you – it is growing stronger by the day,” he said.

In his address, Blinken highlighted the robust trade relations between India and the US which has reached a record $191 billion, making Washington the largest trading partner for New Delhi.

Similarly, Indian companies have also invested heavily in US with over $40 billion investment in IT, pharmaceuticals fired and more, and supporting 4,25,000 jobs from California to Georgia.