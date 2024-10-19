Live
Just In
NATO must not be party to war: Scholz
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reaffirmed his unwavering support for Ukraine during a joint press conference with US President Joe Biden in Berlin, but Scholz stressed that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) must not become a party to the war.
"We stand with Ukraine as long as it is needed," Scholz said on Friday, adding that actions have been very closely coordinated across the Atlantic.
Scholz stressed that NATO must not become a party to the war to prevent it from causing a greater disaster, reports Xinhua news agency.
Biden noted that the two sides would hold talks to discuss ongoing efforts to surge support to Ukraine's military, shore up Ukraine's civilian energy infrastructure, and help Ukraine recover by unlocking the value of frozen Russian assets.
Biden arrived in Berlin on Thursday night for the final time before leaving office.