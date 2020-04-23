New York to undergo double testing

Washington: US President Donald Trump has offered federal assistance to New York to increase its ability to test for the coronavirus and, eventually, to restart its economy, as he says that the city has been the epicenter of the outbreak here in America.

"The New York Metropolitan area has been the epicenter of the outbreak here in America and the Federal government has spared no expense or resource to get New Yorkers the care they need and the care they deserve," Trump said at his Oval Office after a "productive" meeting with Governor Andrew M. Cuomo.

"We are with you, New York!" was his last words, motivating the city to continue its fight against the contagious outbreak. After alternating praise and quarrels for weeks, Cuomo of New York, who met Trump on Tuesday (local time) over discussing testing and aid to states and localities, said that the president had committed to helping New York State double its testing capacity to 40,000 tests a day, a total that would include diagnostic and antibody tests.

"It will take several weeks at best," Cuomo told the media after his meeting with Trump."This is an enormous undertaking," he added.The governor noted that it had taken the state about a month to get to where it can do 20,000 tests day, which he called the "current system at maximum."