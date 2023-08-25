Live
- Vijayawada: Gulf coordinators of APNRTS call on CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
- Visakhapatnam: With Rs 17 in A/c, devotee drops Rs 100 crore cheque in hundi
- Vijayawada: Sajjala hits out at TDP over ‘false allegations’
- Vijayawada: Deletions in electoral rolls from Jan 2022 to be reverified says CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena
- North Korea’s attempt to launch spy satellite fails
- Call centre duping US citizens busted
- Vijayawada: Indian Medical Association to train 30K people on performing CPR
- Vijayawada: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy orders awareness campaign on Aarogyasri
- Building Operational Capabilities Of Armed Forces: Defence proposals worth Rs 7,800 cr okayed
- PM bats for strengthening ‘multipolar world’ at BRICS
Just In
North Korea’s attempt to launch spy satellite fails
Highlights
Seoul: North Korea said Thursday that its second attempt to launch a spy satellite failed again but vowed to make another attempt in October,...
Seoul: North Korea said Thursday that its second attempt to launch a spy satellite failed again but vowed to make another attempt in October, demonstrating willingness to endure flops to acquire a key military asset coveted by leader Kim Jong Un.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS