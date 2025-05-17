Live
Over 20 Dead as Tornadoes and Storms Ravage Kentucky and Missouri
Tornadoes and storms hit Kentucky and Missouri, leaving at least 24 dead in Kentucky and 7 in Missouri, with widespread damage and power outages.
Severe storms and tornadoes that swept through Kentucky, Missouri, and surrounding regions on Friday night have left widespread destruction, with at least 24 confirmed fatalities in Kentucky alone.
The devastating storms hit several Midwestern and Southern states, causing catastrophic damage to homes and infrastructure. In Kentucky, the majority of the casualties occurred in London, a city in the southeastern part of the state. Authorities are still searching for missing residents, as the death toll continues to rise.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear issued an initial statement early Saturday morning, calling for prayers for those affected by the disaster. Within an hour, the state's death toll had already increased by 10.
In Missouri, at least seven people have been reported dead—five in the St. Louis metropolitan area and two others in a rural region south of the state capital. Search and rescue teams are continuing to comb through damaged areas, while officials urge the public to avoid the disaster zones to allow emergency responders to carry out their work.
As of this morning, nearly half a million people in multiple states, from Missouri to Maryland, were left without power, according to PowerOutage.us. Emergency teams continue to assess the damage and provide assistance where possible.