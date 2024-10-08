Live
- 74 smart city projects completed in Bihar, claims minister
- My Characters Always Leave a Mark: Shiva
- Navratri 2024 Day 7: Worship of Maa Kalaratri – Rituals, Colour, Muhurat, and Significance
- UN officials urge negotiations to restore stability along Lebanon-Israel border
- Now, INDIA bloc will rant EVM saga: Jitan Ram Manjhi on Haryana poll outcome
- Durga Puja 2024: Dates, Muhurat, History, Rituals, and Celebration Highlights
- Delhi HC asks District Courts to properly record appearances of advocates in order sheets
- Congress under fire: Ignoring INDIA bloc where it’s strong
- Hyundai Motor to sell over 14.2 mn shares in Indian subsidiary for IPO
- Exploitation of Sabarimala pilgrims can't be permitted: Kerala HC
Just In
Over 40,000 dengue cases reported in Sri Lanka so far in 2024
More than 40,000 dengue cases have been reported so far this year in Sri Lanka, according to the latest statistics released by the National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU) on Tuesday.
Colombo: More than 40,000 dengue cases have been reported so far this year in Sri Lanka, according to the latest statistics released by the National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU) on Tuesday.
The NDCU said that 40,109 cases had been reported with 19 fatalities so far, Xinhua news agency reported.
The western province recorded the highest number of cases accounting for 42.3 per cent of the total.
The northern province had the second highest number of cases accounting for 12 per cent and the central province had the third highest with 10.3 per cent.
In the western province, the highest number of 10,027 cases have been reported from the Colombo district. The Gampaha district trails behind in the province with 4,698 cases.
The NDCU has also identified 10 high-risk areas for dengue.
Last year, a total of more than 88,000 dengue cases were reported with a death toll of 57, according to the NDCU.