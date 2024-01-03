Live
- Akali Dal to hold Punjab Bachao Yatra from Feb 1
- ONGC wins 7 of 10 oil exploration blocks put up for bidding
- Verbal Spat Between TMC And BJP Escalates Over Pending MNREGA Funds In West Bengal
- Congress Alleges BJP's Attempt To Replicate Godhra Incident In Karnataka Amid Ayodhya Protests
- Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Former MP Chief Minister, Renames New Home 'Mama ka Ghar' In Symbolic Gesture
- Odisha CM inaugurates Lower Suktel Irrigation project
- SC issues notice to Centre, 11 states on PIL highlighting caste-based discrimination in jail manuals
- Nitish a vastly experienced leader, capable of becoming PM: Cong leader
- Technical Glitch Observed in Private Aircraft
- Araku Coffee won ODOP Award
People responsible for Oct 7 attack have signed their death warrant: Mossad Chief
Tel Aviv: Mossad Chief David Barnea on Wednesday said that people who are responsible for the October 7 attack have “signed their own death warrant”.
“Let every Arab mother know that if her son took part in the October 7 massacre, he has signed his own death warrant,” Mossad Chief said.
His quote seems to be loosely-inspired by Israel’s first prime minister David Ben Gurion, who in a 1963 speech had said: “Let every Hebrew mother know she has entrusted the fate of her (soldier) son to commanders worthy of it.”
Mossad Chief was attending the funeral services of former Mossad chief, Zvi Zamir, who died on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, Israel assassinated Hamas Deputy Chief Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut.
Source said that Qatar -- which is one of the major negotiators between Israel and Hamas -- has asked the Israelis not to assassinate the Hamas leaders in Qatar.
Hamas Political Head Ismael Haneyeh along with other top leaders including Khaled Mashel are living in Qatar.