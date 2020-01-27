Top
Trending :
Home  > News > International

Plane crashes in eastern Afghanistan: Officials

Plane crashes in eastern Afghanistan: OfficialsPlane crashes in eastern Afghanistan
Highlights

A plane crashed in eastern Afghanistan's Ghazni province Monday, officials said, but it was not immediately clear how many people were on board, or if...

GHAZNI: A plane crashed in eastern Afghanistan's Ghazni province Monday, officials said, but it was not immediately clear how many people were on board, or if it was a passenger or military jet.

"At around 1:10 pm (0840 GMT) a plane crashed in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province. The plane is on fire and the villagers are trying to put it out. We still don't know if it is a military or commercial plane," Aref Noori, Ghazni's governor's spokesman, told AFP.

A police spokesman in the province also confirmed the crash but was also unable to identify the craft.

Crashes involving military flights, particularly helicopters, are common in Afghanistan where inclement weather and creaky aircraft are often pressed to their limits in the war-torn country where insurgents have been known to target helicopters.

The last civilian flight to crash was in May 2010, when an ageing Pamir Airways plane went down in bad weather during a scheduled flight to Kabul from the northern province of Kunduz.

It was carrying six crew and 38 passengers when it crashed into a mountainside 20 kilometres (12 miles) from Kabul.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
Breaking: AP Assembly passes the repeal of Legislative council bill27 Jan 2020 12:36 PM GMT

Breaking: AP Assembly passes the repeal of Legislative council bill

Do we need the council that halts the bills passed in Assembly: Jagan Mohan Reddy
Do we need the council that halts the bills passed in Assembly:...
Action Making Video From
Action Making Video From 'Aswathama'
Jana Sena MLA Rapaka Vara Prasad Rao backs Jagan
Jana Sena MLA Rapaka Vara Prasad Rao backs Jagan's decision on...
Mayor elections conclude in Hyderabad
Mayor elections conclude in Hyderabad

More From Entertainment

More >>
Action Making Video From 27 Jan 2020 12:05 PM GMT

Action Making Video From 'Aswathama'

A New Poster From
A New Poster From 'Sufna' Is Released
"Gabru…" Song Is Out From
'Gabru…' Song Is Out From 'ShubhMangalZyadaaSavdhaan'
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom' Gets A New Release Date
Akshay Kumar Is Coming As
Akshay Kumar Is Coming As 'BachchanPandey'


Top