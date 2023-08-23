  • Menu
PM Narendra Modi holds bilateral discussions with South African president Cyril Ramaphosa

Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held bilateral discussions with South African president Cyril Ramaphosa, where they discussed matters related to trade, defence and investment.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the BRICS summit. "Had an excellent meeting with President @CyrilRamaphosa. We discussed a wide range of issues aimed at deepening India-South Africa relations," Modi posted on X , formerly called Twitter, after meeting Ramaphosa.

"Trade, defence and investment linkages featured prominently in our discussions. We will keep working together to strengthen the voice of the Global South as well," he said further. The prime minister is in South Africa to participate in the BRICS summit, which commenced today.

