President Murmu departs on six day visit to Angola, Botswana

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday departed on a six-day State visit to Angola and Botswana, scheduled from November 8 to 13, marking the first-ever visit by an Indian head of state to both nations.

Taking to X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “Reiterating India’s commitment towards Africa and the Global South, President Droupadi Murmu has departed on a two country state visit to Angola and Botswana. This visit will be the first-ever State visit by our President to these nations.”

During the visit, President Murmu will hold bilateral talks with her counterparts, address the parliaments of both countries, attend key national events, and interact with the Indian diaspora in Luanda and Gaborone.

In a special briefing, MEA Secretary (Economic Relations) Sudhakar Dalela said, “Honourable President will be paying a State visit to Angola and Botswana from November 8 to 13. This will be the first-ever state visit by an Indian head of state to Angola and Botswana.”

He added that India’s engagement with Africa is expanding across all major sectors, political, trade, economic, development partnership, and people-to-people connections.

Dalela highlighted that India’s Africa policy is guided by the 10 principles outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018, and the India-Africa Forum Summit serves as a comprehensive framework for cooperation.

“You are aware that India's diplomatic footprint has expanded significantly in recent years with the opening of 17 new missions in Africa,” he noted, adding that during India’s G20 Presidency, the African Union was welcomed as a permanent member of the grouping.

President Murmu is visiting Angola from November 8 to 11 at the invitation of President Joao Lourenco, who had earlier visited India in May and invited her to attend Angola’s 50th Independence anniversary celebrations.

Dalela said, “Further, India and Angola are celebrating the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year. President of Angola is currently the chairperson of the African Union. So, for all these reasons, the visit of Honourable Rashtrapati Ji assumes significance.”

During her stay, President Murmu will hold bilateral talks, address the Angolan Parliament, and meet members of the Indian community. Discussions will cover cooperation in agriculture, energy, trade, investments, technology, defence, and infrastructure.

From November 11 to 13, President Murmu will visit Botswana at the invitation of President Duma Gideon Boko. “The state visit underscores India's commitment to strengthen its longstanding and friendly ties with Botswana,” Dalela said.