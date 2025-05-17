Live
- Ghose panel may not summon KCR, Harish
- KTR to inaugurate PDSL Knowledge Centre in UK
- Cong running commission sarkaar: KTR
- BJP sees rift between Revanth and Bhatti
- Hyderabad: City hotel serves lizard cuisine to biryani buffs!
- Rainwater inundates several areas
- 50th Sikkim Formation Day celebrated
- Discover the Top 10 Benefits of Turnkey Interior Services in Hyderabad
- CM flags off buses for Haj pilgrims
- East Coast Railway AGM interacts with staff
Russia, Ukraine hold first direct talks in 3 years
Highlights
Number one priority is ceasefire, says Zelensky
Istanbul: Russian and Ukrainian negotiators met in Istanbul on Friday for their first direct peace talks in more than three years of war, holding discussions together with a Turkish delegation.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was making a speech as per Reuters at the start of the meeting, seen as a sign of diplomatic progress between the sides that have not met face-to-face since March 2022, when a peace process was aborted just a few weeks after Russia staged its February 2022 full-scale invasion of the country.
Next Story